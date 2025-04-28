Transition to renewables is key to the world’s energy security - Ed Miliband

In an unstable and uncertain world, there can be no national or international security without energy security. In the years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine we’ve been reminded in the UK, and indeed across Europe and the world of a simple truth: That as long as energy can be weaponised against us, our countries and our citizens are vulnerable and exposed.

It is for this reason that energy security is also at the heart of economic security – because it is central to living standards, job creation and economic growth.

I think it’s really important to say every country faces its own energy security challenges and its own constraints. And each country will pursue its own pathway, following its national interest in securing its energy supplies.

Different pathways for different nations should be respected.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (left) and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband at the International Summit on the Future of Energy Security. PIC: Toby Melville/PA Wire

But here is the key thing: whatever our national pathways, I do believe that we share a fundamental belief that shared challenges invite shared solutions.

Multilateral co-operation can make us stronger, not weaker – in our own individual national interest.

Abundant energy can raise living standards, economic growth and deliver for today’s and future generations of citizens.

For the UK, there is an exciting vision of energy security and abundance from cheap, homegrown, low carbon power.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we saw family finances, business finances and public finances wrecked as fossil fuel prices rocketed on the global markets, and therefore here in Britain.

Now oil and gas, including from our North Sea, will continue to play an important role in our energy system, and we really value our industry and the jobs it supports. But as with many countries, we are a price taker not a price maker in international fossil fuel markets.

Our vision of low carbon power goes well beyond the climate imperative — important as that is. Homegrown low carbon power is our nationally chosen route to energy security.

Solar power, wind power, tidal, geothermal, nuclear power – also an essential part of the low carbon opportunity.

These are often unlimited, low-cost power supplies which we can exploit for the benefit of our citizens.

So to be clear about this, ours is a hard-headed approach to the role of low carbon power as the route to energy security.

And I believe this isn’t just true for the UK – alongside a continuing important role for oil and gas, low carbon energy can play a critical role in delivering energy security for many countries around the world.

And it presents a solution to the issue of energy security that simply wasn’t true in the same way as a decade and a half ago.

The cost of solar globally has fallen by 90 per cent since 2010. Offshore wind by more than 60 per cent.

That’s in part why last year, $2 trillion was invested in clean energy with 80 per cent of new electricity generation met by renewables and nuclear.

In the spirit of multilateralism, the UK is determined to work with others to accelerate this transition, including through our Global Clean Power Alliance, which the Prime Minister launched at the G20 last year.