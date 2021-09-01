Tree extinction threat a worry to us all - The Yorkshire Post says

Logging and harmful agricultural practices are to blame for this worrying state of affairs, according to the study by Botanic Gardens Conservation International, which should act as yet another alarm about the threats to our precious environment.

This is a situation that demands urgent attention as part of international efforts to tackle climate change.

It is unthinkable that Yorkshire’s glorious landscapes, so rich in their biodiversity, should be at risk of losing trees which have been emblematic of the rural scene for centuries.

Trees are beginning to change colour and leaves are starting to fall as autumn takes a hold on South Yorkshire.Looking over Langsett Reservoir. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

Yet as this report, the first to measure the state of the world’s trees, points out, no landscape, however prized by its residents or beloved of visitors, is safe from the creeping threat of extinction of some of its hallmark species.

This country needs more trees, not less, as part of efforts to combat climate change, yet there are still unwelcome indicators of a lack of action.

As Labour’s spokeswoman for nature, Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake, recently pointed out, the Government’s plan to shut the Wykeham tree nursery, near Scarborough, next year is a backward step.

In November, Britain will host the COP 26 world summit aimed at achieving consensus on how to tackle the myriad threats to the environment.