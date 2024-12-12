Trump Resistance 2.0 needs a new approach that speaks to the electorate - William Cooper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This dominance unsettles and destabilises American democracy. Trump's a would-be authoritarian with a single overriding impulse - to help himself above all else. Yet somehow he keeps winning.

Trump's political opponents must change course. The time for emoting your way through the Trump era is over. It's time to be rational, to earn credibility with swing voters, to win elections. It's time to stop helping Trump’s MAGA movement and, instead, to stop it in its tracks.

There should be four key features of Trump Resistance 2.0.

US President Elect Donald Trump during his meeting with the Prince of Wales in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

First, don't overreach. Despite Trump's legitimate electoral victory in 2016, many wanted him removed from office - one way or another - from before he was inaugurated. This impulse led Trump’s opponents to organise and coalesce around Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump's ties with Russia. There was a simple problem: the evidence wasn’t there. The idea that Trump colluded in cyberspace to help Vladimir Putin hack into the DNC's email servers was always a triumph of partisanship over reason.

Then came Trump's first impeachment. Trump shouldn’t have misused his office to seek dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine. But the impeachment process - led by arch anti-Trumpist Adam Schiff - was never about seeking the truth for the American people. It was only about removing Trump.

And, finally, there was Alvin Bragg's prosecution in New York. Bragg wasn't blindly pursuing justice with this case. The underlying facts happened seven years earlier and his legal theory was highly controversial, even outside pro-Trump circles. Bragg, like Schiff, had only one transparent goal - to hurt Donald Trump.

All this anti-Trump overreaching backfired. It had the opposite of its intended effect. It helped Trump. It mobilised and grew his base. Trump's narrative that he fought the machine and won powerfully resonates with many Americans.

Second, be accurate. Misusing the legal system isn't the only way to help Trump. Making highly inaccurate assertions does, too.

Take the widespread narrative that he's a dictator. The American people watched Trump be president for four years and come nowhere near establishing dictatorship. He can't even get his choice for Attorney General (Matt Gaetz) a confirmation hearing. He'd rather be golfing than plotting the takedown of our democracy. Are swing-voters really supposed to believe he threatens to plunge America into dictatorship?

Third, respect American democracy. The myopic quest to resist Trump has led many to reject American democracy's essential principles. Many of Trump's opponents haven’t just cast aside the rule of law. They've suppressed speech. They've tried to defund the police. They've opposed incremental and rational immigration measures. They've railed against numerous hallmarks of American history and tradition. As the presidential election resoundingly reaffirmed: that is not a winning strategy.

Finally, to effectively resist Trump, anoint the right champion. The Democrats need a leader who's in tune with the American people.

Otherwise they’ll just keep losing.