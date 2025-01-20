Trust needs to be restored if a future pandemic is to be dealt with effectively

Trust is a precious commodity and the absence of it can prove dangerous during times of national crisis. That much is clear from the Covid crisis that enveloped the globe in 2020.

A future pandemic of a similar magnitude could lead to issues in terms of vaccine uptake as well as adherence to other official guidelines.

The web, social media in particular, has become a hotbed of misinformation. And that could well end up costing lives during any potential future crisis.

Therefore the words of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, who was giving evidence at the Covid-19 Public Inquiry yesterday, need to be taken on board.

England's chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty leaving after he gave evidence for module 4 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Sir Chris praised the volunteers for the part that they played in the Covid vaccination drive but warned about communication on vaccination campaigns.

Rather than pushing out the chief medical officer to encourage people to get the jab, Sir Chris said trusted interlocutors would be far more effective at getting people to heed advice and that two-way “continuous communication” was needed.

He said: “The people who are cautious about vaccines for a whole variety of reasons, if they were going to listen to the chief medical officer, they’d already done so.”

Sir Chris also warned that the implied love for the NHS is not necessarily universal.