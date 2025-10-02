Truth in what Donald Trump says about European defence spend - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I think he means in the present conflict, and not Crimea, lost well over a decade ago, and now linked not only by a land border but also an umbilical link of a road and rail bridge.

Does the outside support indicate a hardening of American resolve to assist? Let's hope so, for as I write this on Sunday morning, the news reports are full of the largest overnight Russian air assault on Ukraine. Over 500 drones and 50 missiles. Hardly the actions of a man claiming to want peace. Certainly President Trump’s advice that Russian drones and aircraft should be shot down if violating Nato airspace could cause a reaction that itself would trigger Article 5, mutual defence, and the USA is still a member of Nato.

The second event was his speech to the United Nations and the assembled world leaders, four times the allotted length. He claimed to have stopped seven wars in his first year. BBC Verify identified one as a dispute between Egypt and Sudan where no shots were fired. However as often is the case there is an element of truth in what the President says.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump during a press conference at Chequers. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

There is no doubt that European countries took advantage of America`s willingness to play the sheriff, the backstop to our freedom since 1945. We should have spent more on defence, identified from where the threats to our freedom were coming, and prepared for it, be it interference in political process, as is happening this week in Moldova, cyber attacks, or military assertiveness, even if that would involve troops from North Yorkshire bases.

And it is absolutely perverse that we, Europe as a whole, send cash and hardware to support Ukraine, whilst some of us buy oil and gas from Russia, adding value to the Russian economy and by implication its war efforts.

Why did the President change his mind, or at least his stated position? No doubt history students will be writing essays on such topics for years to come. Yet another private meeting with President Zelensky may have helped as present communications seem to be much better than previous confrontation.

The opinion from the Ukrainian leadership team puts a lot of emphasis on the recent state visit. Not the massaging of ego, important though that might have been, but also the views of the King, expressed partly in public at the state banquet when he spoke about past and present tyrannies, but no doubt in private too.

It is sometimes difficult to speak truth to power, but when the status of that voice is hereditary, so has nothing to lose but equally no position to gain, other than the greater benefit of all for whom the voice speaks, then perhaps it is easier for power to listen to truth, and accept it more readily.

Much more locally the Council is coming to an end of another cycle of Area meetings. Every community in North Yorkshire, every citizen who casts their vote, elects a Member normally once every four years to represent them. Not everyone sits on every committee or working group and we all have many different roles. However there are a few common bonds that bind us. We sit on and must all attend the quarterly council meeting, the event where major policies and decisions are made. And we are all allocated to our Area Committees, six in total, based on the geography of the parliamentary constituencies before the recent boundary changes. The new council, 18 months away, may want to look at AC boundaries afresh. Presently not a high priority as they work well enough as the locally focused scrutiny of what the council is doing, and a place to develop ideas for future improvement.

I take time to attend as many of these as I can, to listen and learn as every day can be a school day. Their subject matter is as varied as the Members themselves.

Most make very regular attendance and where some have been less diligent, live streaming and peer pressure have highlighted absences.

A present common theme is considering alternative venues to suit the agendas. This may lose live streaming, but we will hold a line on access for all, and adequate hearing for definite, with streamed recordings if possible.

And finally, great news this week that All Creatures Great and Small is back for another series. Great stories, great scenery, great entertainment, even if interrupted by financially necessary commercial breaks, but good news too for the volunteers at The World of James Herriot in Thirsk if it gives them a boost to their visitor numbers and the Thirsk economy.