TV detective Vera and Ann Cleeves look to solve reading case – The Yorkshire Post says

TV detective Vera, played by actress Brenda Blethyn, is the creation of author Ann Cleeves.

Yet, 21 years after ‘Vera’ began her detective work in her sturdy Land Rover and trademark floppy green hat, the crime writer is marking the anniversary by supporting a network of community reading workers across her beloved North East.

Their role will be to help people access stories – including audio books – to help their health and wellbeing. Beneficiaries could include anyone experiencing anxiety, stress and chronic pain as well as those who are susceptible to depression and loneliness.

There’s no mystery about this – the author strongly believes reading can, and should, be playing a greater role in the nation’s wellbeing and it is criminal that is not more widely recognised.

Author Ann Cleeves.

As such, she deserves every success as she begins a new chapter with the potential to change lives.