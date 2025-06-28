U-turn on welfare reforms likely to have consequences for the Government

The Government’s U-turn on welfare reforms is likely to have wide ranging consequences over the course of this parliament.

The reality is that welfare reform is greatly overdue. As things stand, it is too easy for some to be slovenly and take advantage of the current welfare system.

Something is clearly amiss when there are some who are better off on benefits than those who juggle multiple jobs just to keep the lights on. The cost to the taxpayers is also out of control.

Labour will now face accusations that the tail is wagging the dog, after being bounced into this U-turn by restive MPs. When what was needed was for the Government to grab the issue by the scruff of the neck.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce Global Annual Conference. PIC: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Instead, it has left the goal open for the Opposition. Given the bloody nose that it has just been given, there is unlikely to be any meaningful reform of the welfare system.

The Tories will now be able to capitalise by taking a far more robust stance on welfare reform.

There are also fears that welfare concessions could make other U-turns on inheritance tax much less likely.

The climbdown on welfare reforms was driven by the strength of sentiment amongst MPs. And MPs are not as angered by the plight of farmers. However, they should be. Especially when the prospect of food shortages is very real.

A failure to listen to the concerns of hard-grafting farmers would stand in contrast to the Government’s capitulation to rebel MPs. The Government should be trying hard to reset its relationship with farmers.