UK leading charge to save lives as Delta variant spreads - The Yorkshire Post says

A long haul remains before Britain can truly say that it has learned to live with the virus, and the scientific community is unanimous in its opinion that it does not yet know all it would wish about the pandemic.

Yet Britain has been a world leader in research into coronavirus, and it is heartening that this country is about to take another step forward in trying to safeguard against future pandemics.

The new research centre of excellence being set up in Darlington holds out the hope that the world’s response to any new virus will be swifter, thanks to the experience that has been so hard-won during the fight to control Covid over the past year-and-a-half.

Whatever criticisms may be levelled against the Government’s response to the pandemic when a public inquiry into its spread is eventually held, there can be nothing but praise for the way this country’s scientific community rose to the challenge, creating and then manufacturing safe and effective vaccines in record time.

As those behind the new centre point out, it is not only good news for countries around the world, but for British bioindustry, which has rendered such life-saving service.