UK should follow the US in rejecting net zero and climate doomsaying: David Nabhan

Americans, however, have long since had more than enough of the current avant-garde twisting of intellectualism. The US has officially gone back to two genders once again, is now insisting one must actually stop and present a valid visa for entry to the country, and the decades-long litany of end-days climate doomsaying is now finally and after almost half a century of embarrassingly obvious faceplants, falling on deaf ears.

Yet the UK has yet to see the light. Even witnessing Portugal and Spain cast into nationwide blackouts only days after pretending to celebrate their “net zero” strides, Britain is herself marching toward an identical and dangerous place, its net zero strategy calling for the very same self-destruction that caused the power to go out recently all over the Iberian Peninsula.

Following the incident, the Spanish grid operator said a massive loss of renewable power had hit its system.

Employees stand inside a supermarket without lights in Burgos on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France. (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Europe's climate hysteria can certainly be counted on to cling to the disaster-is-nigh mantra after half a century of loudly shrieking that the end-days were upon us and yet the apocalypse strangely never managing to materialise. They'll never own up to being responsible for perpetuating a multi-generational doomsday sideshow, exaggerated far beyond whatever kernel of cause there may be for prudent and measured concern.

Moreover the powers that be throughout the Continent are utterly infatuated with a truly toxic mindset that unquestioningly predicts a future of inevitable ruin and chaos. So Britain will doubtlessly have to stand up for herself; she’ll need the temerity to say in plain English that the Orwellian groupthink focusing on ever-upcoming yet never actually arriving disaster is at an end.

And if the United Kingdom is to wake up, the time to demand a return to normalcy is now, since Britain’s bizarre flirtation with its own demise is arguably killing its own people by the thousands.

Studies carried out by the National Energy Action in the UK and E3G in Brussels found that every year 3,000 aged Britons suffer early deaths owing to the country’s “cold domicile” problem, with impoverished elderly attempting to pinch pennies trying to keep up with outrageous heating bills and dying in the process.

Even with Leeds’ hardly balmy winter weather, very few have uttered a peep as some of the city’s grandparents and great-grandparents expire without the dignity of even having a warm place to die. To the contrary, when the UK’s last fracking operation was shut down a few years ago near Blackpool, cutting off desperately needed natural gas, Britons didn’t bemoan the fate of their elders, but instead celebrated.

Americans have always had a soft spot, a strong camaraderie, an indestructible tie, with the resolute common man in the UK. We’ve admired them for their durable family and clan ties, strong work ethic and common sense, their courage, their refusal to knuckle under. We see in their history much of what’s reflected in our own.

But we don’t know you anymore. We can’t identify what used to cause us to hold you in such high esteem. It’s time for Britons to pick up a mirror and see if they too see anything reflected that resembles who they once were.