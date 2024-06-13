Ukraine cannot be forgotten as the general election campaign continues
That is why the G7 summit in Italy has added importance and so far it has got off on the right foot.
The agreement on a US proposal to back a £39bn loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral is to be welcomed.
Across the world there is great political uncertainty, therefore all the political leaders at the summit should strengthen their resolve when it comes to supporting Kyiv.
It is good to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak take a break from campaigning to head to the G7 summit in Puglia, following his huge blunder leaving the D-Day commemorations early last week.
The PM announced up to £242m in bilateral assistance to Ukraine at the G7 summit in Puglia. Money that will go towards immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs in Ukraine and to lay the foundations for longer term economic and social recovery and reconstruction.
“We must be decisive and creative in our efforts to support Ukraine and end Vladimir Putin’s illegal war at this critical moment,” Mr Sunak said.
There also needs to be a redoubling of efforts on ending the war without compromising Ukrainian sovereignty and security because the longer that the conflict goes on the more dangerous it is for the world. There’s a danger that fatigue will start to set in across Europe and support for Ukraine will wane further emboldening Vladimir Putin. Despite the ongoing election campaign, the importance of standing up to Putin cannot be overlooked.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.