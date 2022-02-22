Ukraine: Why Britain must stand firm against Russia as Boris Johnson sets out sanctions against oligarchs– The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson updating MPs on the Ukraine crisis.

In contrast to the 2018 Salisbury poisonings, there was cross-party support for Boris Johnson’s first tranche of sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

Only time – a commodity now in very short supply – will determine their effectiveness or if Britain, and its allies, have to go further, and faster, in the diplomatic offensive to avoid an all-out war.

There was a rare cross-party consensus in the Commons on Britain's response to the Ukraine crisis.

The indeterminate factor is whether any penalties can blunt President Vladimir Putin’s geo-political ambitions and apparent willingness to trigger a bloody war on Europe’s eastern flank.

As Mr Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May expressed so eloquently, the issue at stake could not be more profound – the defence of democracy – and any weakness now in the West’s resolve will be ruthlessly exploited by President Putin.

After all, Russia’s military advances will not stop at the Ukrainian border if Nato and the free world do not challenge Putin and the Kremlin at this critical moment for freedom.

And while some will cite the current cost of living crisis – and record fuel prices – as reason for shying away from a conflict that will, almost inevitably, see gas prices rise further, this country, and its allies, will pay a great price in political, economic and defence terms if the response is a passive one.

President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin this week.

As such, the Government must not hesitate to take appropriate action against Russia whilst, at the same time, offering Ukraine all available defensive military assistance – ‘defensive’ being the operative word. But, as Mr Johnson said, one man can still spare the West and Russia from this now seemingly inevitable march towards tragedy – President Putin. And that should not be forgotten.