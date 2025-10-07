Uncompetitive energy prices are hurting the UK’s steel industry - Emma Parkinson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices eased a little last year but hardly transformed the picture. By the second quarter of 2024, the extra-large user bracket that includes steelworks was still paying 22.04 pence per kWh, more than double the pre-pandemic cash level. For a sector where energy routinely eats 20-40 per cent of production costs, that’s not a rounding error - it’s a competitive disaster.

Two structural realities have boxed UK steel in. First, the UK power system’s exposure to gas costs has historically translated into higher wholesale prices than markets with deeper nuclear and hydro, a penalty that shows up in industrial bills.

Second, policy and network charges layered onto those bills have been heavier here than in rival jurisdictions. The industry has said for years that this combination depresses output and scares off investment - and the data backs it up.

Emma Parkinson is CEO of International Energy Products. PIC: James Glossop

The government did move in 2024. The British Industry Supercharger began rolling out on April 2, 2024, fully exempting eligible firms from the small-scale Feed-in Tariff and cutting network charges by 60 per cent. Guidance published across 2023–24 also set up a 100 per cent exemption from the indirect costs of the Renewables Obligation, Contracts for Difference and small-scale FiTs from April 1, 2024, replacing the old 85 per cent regime.

These steps have narrowed, but not erased, the disadvantage. UK Steel’s comparisons suggest the gap versus Germany and France has snapped back to roughly £16–£22/MWh, far better than the bruising £52/MWh disparity in 2023/24 - but still a gap. The sector’s ask is straightforward: deeper relief on network charges, up to 90 per cent and wholesale market reforms that stop UK industry paying more than continental competitors for like-for-like power.

Encouragingly, ministers have since announced a British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme from 2027 that could cut eligible firms’ costs by up to £40/MWh - useful progress, but delivery and scope matter.

If ministers want a headline that writes itself - ‘Britain back in the steel game’ - then the policy north star must be competitively priced electricity at scale. That starts with locking in the Supercharger’s gains and finishing the job on network costs.

Firms invest on five- to ten-year horizons; they need to know that today’s exemptions and compensations won’t be salami-sliced away when budgets tighten. The government claims more than £730m in energy-cost relief to steel since 2013. Whilst that’s all well and good, we must now make the relief permanent, rules-based and internationally matched.

Next, clear the path for long-term pricing certainty. Multi-year supply contracts that blend wholesale purchases with new build generation and storage isn’t just virtue-signalling; it is a cost-control instrument.

Third, treat flexibility as basic business hygiene. Modest shifts in plant scheduling - melts, reheats, rolling - can avoid peak-time charges and earn demand-response revenue. No one should pretend this turns a 20 per cent price handicap into an advantage; it doesn’t. But it does shave the effective unit price fast, and unlike grand market redesigns it can be executed quarter by quarter on existing assets.

Finally, target public capital at the boring things that permanently lower unit costs. Substations, private wires, onsite generation and storage may never grace a ministerial press release, but they reduce the £/MWh that appears on a steelmaker’s ledger every single day. The new National Wealth Fund and the £2.5bn earmarked for steel should prioritise exactly these productivity-raising, cost-lowering basics.