Understanding the backdrop to Manvers riots one year on is just as important now
Anger, prejudice and misinformation is a dangerous cocktail. The tensions that led to the riots last year are still there, simmering away beneath the surface. If anything, the punishments handed down after the riots could lead to further resentment.
Social media has become a fertile ground for sowing disorder and these companies take none of the responsibility for the damage that they do to communities.
Sir Keir Starmer was right to identify that the social fabric of the nation was damaged, when he came into office. However, repairing it is going to be a much tougher task than anyone would have imagined.
The country finds itself in a financial predicament, following Covid, the war in Ukraine and financial mismanagement of previous Tory administrations. Simply put, there is no money.
Yet, this Government cannot afford to roll out austerity 2.0. A lot of the resentment amongst many left behind communities can be traced back to a decade and a half of cuts.
These communities cannot be expected to pick up the slack for formerly council run assets. People there have enough on their hands as it is. How the PM squares that circle will define his legacy.
The issue is that with Nigel Farage’s Reform breathing down its neck, Labour is already running out of time. Change needs to come fast and it needs to be change that these communities would welcome. This isn’t about finding excuses for the ugly scenes that unfolded in places like Manvers last year. Rather it is about understanding the backdrop that the riots unfolded against.
