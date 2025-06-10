Universities don't expect a blank cheque from Rachel Reeves but we urgently need better policies: Liz Mossop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We understand that economic growth is the overriding priority for this government. Without it, our public services will lack the much-needed investment they need.

That’s why higher education institutions like the one I lead are ready to continue to play their part in driving economic growth and supporting their communities. We actively collaborate regionally and beyond to develop and deliver this growth.

We also understand the huge constraints around public money, so we don’t expect a blank cheque from the Treasury to address the well-documented financial challenges universities are grappling with. Universities across the sector are already actively responding to this challenge with ambitious, and sometimes difficult, transformation programmes to create efficiencies, which include collaborating more closely with each other.

Professor Liz Mossop is vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University

However, whilst the government can’t deliver a handout for universities, they can help create a more joined up policy and regulatory environment. To help us go further and faster in our transformations, to make it easier for students to benefit from higher education, and to put future funding on a more sustainable footing.

Universities have a significant positive impact on their regions – economically, socially and culturally. In Sheffield, the city’s two universities directly and indirectly support over 19,000 jobs, generate more than £1 billion annually for the economy and bring rich cultural diversity. Across Yorkshire, our universities teach 220,000 students, with a third coming from the region, while training 3,900 healthcare professionals and 2,800 teachers annually through Sheffield Hallam alone.

International students from 2022/23 brought a net economic benefit of £771m to Sheffield and £914m across South Yorkshire. This contribution is essential both to the financial sustainability of the sector and to the wider economy, with similar impacts replicated across Yorkshire.

We want to continue contributing to the government’s growth agenda, but this requires joined-up policy making. The Immigration White Paper could present an opportunity for the Home Office and Department for Education to work together to create a coherent approach that supports both better border security and economic growth through international education. Yet the risk is that overseas students will be deterred from coming to the UK.

More broadly, we need measures that encourage students from all backgrounds to attend university, complete their studies successfully, and go on to fulfil their potential. This means improvements to the student loan system – or even better, the reintroduction of maintenance grants – alongside the development of a skills pipeline that expands degree apprenticeship opportunities. The ‘earn while you learn’ route to a degree is supporting thousands of people to gain a degree, particularly those who might otherwise have thought university was not for them.

Degree apprentices also address skills gaps in priority sectors, such as the eight identified in the imminent UK

Industrial Strategy.

At Sheffield Hallam, we deliberately align curriculum development with priority sectors, ensuring a steady pipeline of graduates ready for growing industries including renewable energy engineering, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

We collaborate with business to drive innovation through research and development, attracting investment. We foster entrepreneurship through encouraging and supporting start-ups.

Analysis by Universities UK shows that by 2028, around 27,000 new start-ups with a predicted turnover of around £10.8 billion could be established at UK institutions. Joined up policies marrying growth sectors and skills requirements will be welcomed to help us continue to enable economic growth.

The impact of universities goes far beyond educating students. A thriving university sector benefits individuals, society and the economy. We’re not asking for special treatment – we’re asking for smart, joined-up policies that enable universities to be the engines of growth this country needs.

The Chancellor’s Spending Review should support policies that unlock our potential as partners in building a more prosperous, equitable society for all.