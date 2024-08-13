University clearing: Sheffield admissions director reveals his top tips for choosing where to study

As A Level results day approaches, thousands of young people across Yorkshire and beyond are anxiously awaiting the outcomes that will shape the next steps in their academic and professional journeys.

It's a time filled with excitement, but also with uncertainty, particularly if results don’t go as planned.

But amidst the nerves and stress, it's important to remember that there are plenty of opportunities available, and clearing can be a gateway to exciting new paths.

Last year, over 38,000 students secured a place at universities across the country through clearing. Clearing is no longer the route just for those who didn’t get the results they were hoping for - instead, it’s a valuable opportunity for students to change their mind about what and where they want to study, or even trade-up to another university that may previously have felt out of reach.Some universities even offer a pre-registration service for clearing, allowing students to express their interest in a course without the stress of queuing on results day. At Sheffield for example, our advance registration facility is open for sign ups, helping students get their name down ahead of the results day rush. This means all you need to do on the day is confirm your results. We’ll then fast-track your application, and if you want to talk to us on the phone we’ll prioritise your call.

To really make the most of clearing however it’s essential to approach it with a clear head and a well-thought-out plan. Here are some practical tips to help you stay calm and make the right decisions on results day:

Be prepared: Students really need to start thinking about their options ahead of results day. Familiarise yourselves with the clearing process, research available courses, and identify institutions that align with your goals. Consider factors such as course content, location, campus facilities, and student support services, so you’re ready to make informed decisions if the need arises.

Don’t Rush: It’s natural to feel pressured to make a quick decision, but it’s crucial to take your time. Ensure that you fully understand the course content and available facilities before accepting an offer. At Sheffield, we pride ourselves on being a responsible recruiter and offer clearing open days and the chance for applicants to speak to students on their course to find out what studying here is really like. Taking the time to have these conversations and making careful notes of what you find out is invaluable

Seek Support: Talk to your teachers, career advisors, university admissions teams or families if you’re unsure about your options. They can provide important insights and help you weigh your choices.

Accommodation: Choosing where you’re going to live is the next important thing to do after deciding what course is right for you. Some universities like Sheffield, offer guaranteed accommodation for clearing students. If that’s not the case however, make sure you know what accommodation is still available and have everything sorted before you go to university.

Finally, it’s important to remember that university is about more than just a degree. While rankings and league tables can provide useful insights, they shouldn’t be the sole deciding factor. Today’s students value a university that aligns with their personal goals, interests, and values. Whether it’s a vibrant campus community, cutting-edge research opportunities, or strong student support services, finding a university that feels like the right fit is crucial.

Remember, whatever your results may be on Thursday, there are many paths to success, and sometimes, the unexpected route can lead to the most rewarding destination. With careful planning and a positive mindset, you can find the right route to your future.