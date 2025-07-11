Unless investment flows into the skills infrastructure now, we will miss the opportunity to localise growth - Chris Webb

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If cranes and concrete are the currency of regeneration, skills are its true capital. And yet, across the UK, major development projects are often delivered by external contractors, with labour imported from outside regions. The result? Regeneration that builds over local communities rather than with them.

With over £4 billion in pipeline development - including new homes, transport hubs, public realm improvements, and commercial spaces - the opportunity is vast. But unless we cultivate a homegrown construction workforce, we will have built a new city that too few Bradfordians had a hand in shaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often in regeneration schemes, the answer comes from outside the local economy. Contractors win the work, workers commute in and once the scaffolding comes down, little long-term value is left behind for the community. That must change. And in Bradford, it can and already has started, with the majority of the workforce renovating Bradford Live living within a 10 mile radius of the city centre.

Chris Webb is CEO and principal of Bradford College.

Bradford has a powerhouse at the heart of its skills ecosystem in Bradford College. It is the highest-performing FE college in West Yorkshire — and already supports over 1,500 people a year in construction skills training, leading to careers in the built environment. From bricklayers and electricians to civil engineers and site managers, it is growing the very talent base that the Northern Powerhouse needs.

Demand now outpaces resources, there are four applications for every place available. With significant construction activity projected across the north — including Mass Transit systems, Northern Rail, and urban regeneration across Bradford, Leeds, and Manchester — we are facing a workforce bottleneck. Unless investment flows into the skills infrastructure now, we will miss this once-in-a-generation opportunity to truly localise growth.

To realise the full potential of Bradford College as a Construction Powerhouse, targeted investment is essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes modernising and expanding training facilities to accommodate future demand. The acceleration of the college’s curriculum strategy to deliver funded, specialist training in green construction, retrofit, digital construction, and modern methods of manufacturing.

Creating pathways from school to high-level technical roles through apprenticeships and higher technical qualifications. Attracting more women and underrepresented groups into the construction sector through outreach and inclusive curriculum design.

A properly funded and empowered college will not only meet Bradford’s needs — it will power the Northern Powerhouse’s wider ambitions.

Construction skills are foundational. You can’t level up a region with plans on paper — you need planners, grounds workers, steelworkers, joiners, designers and skilled tradespeople trained and ready. This is why Bradford’s regeneration should place the development of local people at its core, not its periphery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford College isn’t just ready to deliver — it’s already doing it. What it needs now is the backing, vision and investment from government, industry and regional partners to go further and at pace.