Unnecessary barriers to housebuilding need to be removed for the good of society - The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 18th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
A change in attitude in the country is needed when it comes to housing provisions. This is reinforced by a new report commissioned by Leeds Building Society, which argues that planning consultation rules should be changed to prevent ‘NIMBYs’ blocking much-needed new housing developments.

While homeowners can have legitimate concerns about the impact of more homes on local services and provisions, or even the impact on the environment, there is a need to get around frivolous complaints that are hindering house building.

Often the planning system can become dominated by vocal minorities opposed to new developments when widening community consultation would help Britain hit its house building targets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is time to accept that enough homes are simply not being built. Opposition to new developments is a drag on the economy. Building firms find themselves increasingly frustrated. Building more would have a ripple effect on a wider cross-section of society with more work for tradespeople, suppliers and even more demand at schools and colleges.

Houses under construction at a development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA WireHouses under construction at a development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Houses under construction at a development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

There is a wider societal impact of a lack of affordable housing. Fertility rates are dropping across the country, people are putting off having families owing to a lack of stable housing. This undermines one of the fundamental pillars of a healthy society. The country cannot build houses fast enough.

Instead schools are closing in certain parts of the country because there is no longer a demand due to a decline in the number of children.

That will have ramifications going forward as there will be fewer people to take on the tax burden in the future.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostOppositionBritain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice