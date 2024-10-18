Unnecessary barriers to housebuilding need to be removed for the good of society - The Yorkshire Post says

A change in attitude in the country is needed when it comes to housing provisions. This is reinforced by a new report commissioned by Leeds Building Society, which argues that planning consultation rules should be changed to prevent ‘NIMBYs’ blocking much-needed new housing developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While homeowners can have legitimate concerns about the impact of more homes on local services and provisions, or even the impact on the environment, there is a need to get around frivolous complaints that are hindering house building.

Often the planning system can become dominated by vocal minorities opposed to new developments when widening community consultation would help Britain hit its house building targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is time to accept that enough homes are simply not being built. Opposition to new developments is a drag on the economy. Building firms find themselves increasingly frustrated. Building more would have a ripple effect on a wider cross-section of society with more work for tradespeople, suppliers and even more demand at schools and colleges.

Houses under construction at a development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

There is a wider societal impact of a lack of affordable housing. Fertility rates are dropping across the country, people are putting off having families owing to a lack of stable housing. This undermines one of the fundamental pillars of a healthy society. The country cannot build houses fast enough.

Instead schools are closing in certain parts of the country because there is no longer a demand due to a decline in the number of children.