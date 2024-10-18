Unnecessary barriers to housebuilding need to be removed for the good of society - The Yorkshire Post says
While homeowners can have legitimate concerns about the impact of more homes on local services and provisions, or even the impact on the environment, there is a need to get around frivolous complaints that are hindering house building.
Often the planning system can become dominated by vocal minorities opposed to new developments when widening community consultation would help Britain hit its house building targets.
It is time to accept that enough homes are simply not being built. Opposition to new developments is a drag on the economy. Building firms find themselves increasingly frustrated. Building more would have a ripple effect on a wider cross-section of society with more work for tradespeople, suppliers and even more demand at schools and colleges.
There is a wider societal impact of a lack of affordable housing. Fertility rates are dropping across the country, people are putting off having families owing to a lack of stable housing. This undermines one of the fundamental pillars of a healthy society. The country cannot build houses fast enough.
Instead schools are closing in certain parts of the country because there is no longer a demand due to a decline in the number of children.
That will have ramifications going forward as there will be fewer people to take on the tax burden in the future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.