Upholding leadership and moral standards defines political legacies - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a lack of remorse, other than they will no longer continue to do this, but there has been a great deal of emphatic “we followed the disclosure rules” justification. Does that make it acceptable for someone on a salary such as our Prime Minister to wear clothes bought from donations? I am not a member of the Labour Party, but I invite those who are to confirm if their party rules allow surplus campaign funds to be utilised for well paid politicians’ wardrobe while we have a country where many rely on food banks. These politicians are practically living the high life while telling us that it will only get worse before it gets better.

One rule for them and another for the rest of us, sounds familiar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current government has not been in office yet for even two full months, but it seems the indifference is very much like the previous ones. The resignation of a Labour PM in protest says it all.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement. PIC: Benjamin Cremel/PA Wire

Lord Alli clearly is a generous man. I imagine on reflection of the public outcry he wishes he had stipulated that his donation be used for a worthy cause such as the pensioners winter fuel allowance piggy bank or for food banks.

What is striking about this recent faux pas by the government is that they do not see how morally objectionable their actions have been. In the private sector there are perks which employees enjoy, but the slogan ‘country first party second’ seems to me more like ‘me first’.

It is all wrong and morally reprehensible, yes there are worse things they could have done, but forgive me for saying after the Covid debacle where pensioners and the vulnerable were treated like dispensable objects, we now have the cuts on winter fuel allowance, balance that with a senior politician on a salary in excess of £100k wearing clothes he did not buy from his own hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perception matters and we have a responsibility to uphold standards in public life just because rules have been complied it does not make it acceptable.

I am reminded of our TV screens showing Matt Hancock kissing his aid during lockdown, that was beyond imagination and this debacle of the use of donations is the same. It is hard to respect the leaders who run our country or even hope that they have our best interests at heart.

Watching the Conservative party conference was equally soul destroying, a beauty parade of potential candidates with one quite racist gives us little hope. Our democracy is at stake when an opposition party takes up to four months to decide their leader, a person who could potentially be the next Prime Minister.

The decision is to be made by 121 Tory members of parliament, and a party membership of around 150,000 members. A point I need to make is that one does not need to be white to be racist, that is the extent to how far right the Conservative party is moving to attract voters who voted for the Reform Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is something sinister about the behaviour of those in these political parties. They show contempt by their arrogance when the country is on its knees. International problems are looming large and there is painful conflict causing much human suffering but how can we in this country hold the standards of righteousness and compassion, when on a macro level parties are just looking after their own interests and not the public they are meant to serve.

Leadership, be it in the private or public sector, requires an ability to step up and ensure one is above reproach. Leaders are potential role models, and their actions and words do matter, as does their remorse or failure to acknowledge the same.

The Prime Minister is a lawyer I would have expected him to know better.

For leaders to regain public trust, they must embody the very principles they advocate, placing public welfare above personal gain. The difference between mere compliance with rules and true ethical conduct is vast. Leadership demands a higher standard - one that inspires hope, integrity and moral courage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As citizens, we have the responsibility to hold our leaders accountable, ensuring they remain custodians of our trust and the nation's values. The actions of those in power affect every facet of our lives - from the integrity of our democratic institutions to the well-being of those most vulnerable in our society.

We must urge our leaders to rise above transient benefits and commit to genuine public service. Only then can we hope to build a future where our leaders are not just figures of authority but paragons of virtue and conviction.