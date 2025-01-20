Utility bills need to be brought under control as the cost of living continues to bite - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inflation may have gone down but prices haven’t. It takes negative inflation to make that happen. It is small comfort to know that the average cost of living is only increasing slowly if the things that you have to pay for are still worryingly expensive and getting costlier.

That is why rises in utility bills matter so much. When water companies raise their bills and power companies do the same it makes a significant impact on tight budgets.

Those water companies are claiming that the rises are necessary to pay for fresh investment. Yet around a third of all the bills paid each year goes to service interest charges on money borrowed by the companies. Little of that money was invested wisely to improve the service. A lot of it was simply paid out on excessive dividends by directors who paid themselves large rewards for that piece of genius.

Engineering teams use the world's largest crane - Big Carl - to lift a 245-tonne steel dome onto Hinkley Point C's first reactor building. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Before customers are asked to pay more on their water bills the regulators ought to be taking serious action to control dividend payments, limit bonuses, and enforce rules. If companies have loaded themselves with high volumes of debt it is their responsibility to service that. They can’t reasonably expect the rest of us to bail them out with higher bills. If they end up bankrupt then the government can buy the resources cheap and run them debt free. Why should customers pay for the past mistakes of operators and regulators?

When it comes to energy supply the situation is complex. There are some forms of energy that depend entirely on world market conditions and where prices really are very volatile. Events like Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine or the horrible events in the Middle East have a huge impact on energy prices. When tankers can’t get through the Suez canal and gas ceases to come from Russia the price of fuel on world markets goes up regardless of any drilling that takes place in Britain and that gets reflected in bills.

Yet there are forms of energy that are largely immune to world energy prices. The wind blows rather a lot in this country and off our coasts it does so with considerable reliability. Once the capacity is installed that energy comes free of anything other than maintenance charges. Solar energy is also dirt cheap once it has been installed.

Last year I got over 4,300 kilowatt hours of energy off my roof. That’s worth over £1,200. Any loss of interest caused by the cost of putting the panels on has been massively outweighed by the savings.

Renewable energy is the cheapest form of supply and can make a major contribution to cutting bills. The catch is that up front capital investment is required and not enough of it has been made. Customers have been given little help to make the investment and the government has been slow to prioritise unglamorous but effective solutions.

Battery technology is entirely capable of allowing every home in the country to buy its energy at 2am in the morning when those wind turbines are turning but there is little demand. Power is incredibly cheap if used then. The energy in those batteries can then be used when power is expensive. That simple means of cutting bills has received precious little investment.

The sad reality is also that our national grid is so far behind the curve on receiving locally generated power that many businesses that actively want to install renewable energy generation have been told that they will have to wait years before the grid is able to receive it.

One of the prime reasons why your power bill is so high is that there has been a failure to invest in simple and cheap technology like insulation, battery storage, solar and onshore wind whilst astonishing quantities of money have been spent on giant nuclear projects.

Nuclear power is often described as a green and cheap form of energy. It is actually dirty and costly. All that concrete has an environmental impact and there is still no means of safely storing radioactive waste. The cost of Hinkley Point C was originally budgeted to be £24bn. It is now expected to come in at £46bn. It was meant to be ready by 2025. The latest promise is 2031. The new government’s reaction has been to forge ahead with more over priced vanity projects like Sizewell C.

The total cost overruns on nuclear dwarf those on HS2 and that has consequences. Much of the investment has come from abroad. Which sounds fine. Until you think for a second about the obvious point that someone has to pay the running costs on that investment and provide the companies with a profit.

It is not necessary to look far to find that person. It’s you. If you want to know why your power bill is going up then look no further than the bad choices of successive governments.