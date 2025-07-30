Vaccine hesitancy around cancer jabs shows need to tackle online misinformation

The importance of respecting science and medical expertise has never been more acute. Unfortunately, there are too many people who are being duped by a stream of misinformation online.

The pandemic has left a legacy that authorities are yet to fully comprehend. However, there is a clear need to tackle the dangerous lies being peddled around public health.

Almost a quarter of young people in Yorkshire are leaving school without a HPV vaccine, due to a rise in vaccine hesitancy and jab fatigue after the pandemic, according to Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The HPV vaccine, usually offered to boys and girls aged 12 to 13, protects against nine types of HPV, two of which cause seven in ten cases of cervical cancer. The vaccine is central to the Government’s plans to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040. Yet more than 34,000 young people in Yorkshire have left school without this protection in the last three years.

How good does a vaccine have to be before take-up improves? The question is literally about eradicating cancer, something that everyone claims to want to see.

Parents who ignore professional medical advice are flirting with neglect. The closure of Sure Start centres created a disconnect in the relationship between parents and healthcare, unfortunately that vacuum has been filled by online charlatans.

Vaccine fatigue could pose a real danger to the wellbeing of not only children but also older segments of the population.

