VE Day anniversary should make us pause and rethink the direction we’re headed in

In a rapidly changing world, the need to pause and reflect on the past is paramount. If we want a brighter future then we must avoid the mistakes of the past.

History teaches us lessons and none are more pertinent today than VE Day. Victory in Europe Day wasn’t just about the end of the war but a celebration of freedom. A freedom which was hard fought for. The Golden Generation paid a high price to secure freedom for future generations.

As the country prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the importance of remembering lessons of the past could not be more acute.

There is a very real risk that future generations forget about the heroism displayed by the Golden Generation and what they fought for, peace across Europe. Especially as there are so few of the Golden Generation left.

VE day celebration in Guiseley, Leeds. PIC: Simon Hulme

We have a duty to those that sacrificed so much to make sure that it does not happen again.

People like Les Sunter, the 99-year-old veteran from Rothwell,who is the star of a poignant Blind Veterans UK campaign.

It is good to see Yorkshire preparing to take a central role in this year’s VE Day commemorations. At 9am on Thursday, May 8, specially commissioned flags will be raised. Flags that have been proudly made in Yorkshire by Leeds-based JW Plant.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is offering free cemetery tours to mark VE Day. There are more than 13,000 graves in Yorkshire in more than 750 county-wide sites.

The initiative to colourise photographs of jubilant VE and VJ Day celebrations in Leeds for the first time is also welcome. Young people are more likely to relate to them in colour with many pictures showing families back then also putting up the bunting and hosting street parties.