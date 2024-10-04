Violence against women is a national emergency that can no longer be ignored - Ros Jones

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the young girls in Rotherham, to the elderly lady in France, and partners of TV personalities – no female, no matter the age or background is immune to domestic abuse. Yet it’s still an issue that many think ‘doesn’t apply to us’.

This is particularly the case in the business community, with those exact words being shared to me on more than one occasion. For the last two years, I have been on a mission to make domestic abuse an issue that businesses are aware of, educated on, and have policies and procedures in place to support their workforce.

Business leaders often underestimate how prevalent domestic abuse is among their employees. The latest statistics state that one in three women will experience domestic abuse at least once, one in six men, and 75 per cent of victims are harassed by their perpetrators while at work.

Ros Jones is a business coach, author and domestic abuse awareness campaigner.

Domestic abuse is not just a private issue but a systemic crisis that infiltrates the workplace. It impacts productivity, absenteeism and mental health which is a huge threat to the wellbeing of our communities and society.

This was echoed when Inspector Clare Crossan, North Yorkshire Police’s Domestic Abuse Inspector who is taking part in my Speaking Out Summit being held on October 23 in Scarborough, said “Domestic abuse makes up 18 percent of all reported crime and we know it is under-reported so the actual figure will be much higher. It disproportionately affects women and is one of the biggest threats to society.”

Businesses, as essential parts of the community, have a responsibility to respond as part of the solution. From displaying useful numbers to support services in toilets or communal areas to creating procedures and processes within HR that specifically refer to domestic abuse and challenging misogynistic behaviours and culture.

Employees are actively seeking employers who have policies and procedures in place that provide them with the culture of care, support, and safety they need to thrive.

In October last year, we launched the Yorkshire Business Charter on Domestic Abuse with the IDAS charity, and nearly 50 businesses have signed this. Those businesses are committing to five pledges which if we all did, would make a massively significant difference to our communities and the safety of women and girls.

The issue of domestic abuse is shrouded in myths. One of the prominent myths is that victims can just leave or call the police if they experience domestic abuse. However, the reality is far more complex. Many victims face emotional, financial, and logistical barriers that prevent them from walking away. Businesses need to understand that their workplaces can sometimes be the only safe space for a survivor - and that’s where proactive policies and support systems become crucial.

If businesses don’t act, they are not just missing the opportunity to support their employees - they are ignoring a growing crisis that affects their bottom line. From absenteeism to reduced productivity and increased healthcare costs, domestic abuse silently erodes business performance. As violence against women and girls is now recognised as a national emergency, inaction is no longer an option.