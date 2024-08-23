Visit sensational Scarborough to prove critics wrong - The Yorkshire Post says

IT lays claim to being Britain’s first seaside resort and provides happy holiday memories to great numbers of visitors each year, yet Scarborough’s leaders are having to defend its reputation in response to “unfair” tabloid stories.

On Saturday last week, The Mirror and The Sun published articles online reporting that locals and visitors had branded the North Yorkshire town a “dump”.

People from the area are quoted but both outlets feature the same comments from reviews posted on websites such as Tripadvisor.

They also report how the Environment Agency previously warned people not to swim at Scarborough's South Bay, which was given a ‘poor’ bathing water rating in 2023.

A view across the South Bay Beach at Scarborough, May 2024, by James Hardisty.

Councillors stressed that action is being taken to deal with water standards, with Labour’s Rich Maw saying: “I am genuinely optimistic that our beaches will finally have blue flags flying proudly above both bays.”

Water pollution is hardly an issue local only to Scarborough – it’s become a national scandal. Likewise, other issues the tabloids mention such as rough sleeping and crime, can be found in all towns and cities.

It’s worth pointing out that 2023 was also the year that Time Out described Scarborough as one of the top destinations in the UK, while Condé Nast Traveller described it as perhaps the “most beautiful seaside resort in England”.