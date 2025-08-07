Vital that protections for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) users are put in place - Vikki Brownridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From summer next year, new regulations will begin that will improve consumer protection, a step that we believe won’t come a moment too soon.

BNPL is not a new form of credit but has grown dramatically through new models like Klarna’s that provide third party lending for retailers that is interest-free, low friction and embedded directly in online and offline retail settings. The model has proved popular with consumers who appreciate the flexibility to borrow and spread the cost of small purchases.

From small beginnings BNPL has grown dramatically over the past decade. While official statistics aren’t collected, market estimates suggest that around two in five UK adults have used BNPL at some point and even the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimates that there are likely to be over 10 million users of BNPL in the UK in 2025. With such a high number of users it’s vital to make sure that this type of borrowing has proportionate protections in place to reduce the risk of financial harm, just as other kinds of consumer credit do.

For several years, there have been proposals to introduce regulation. Now, at last, the necessary regulations have been passed and the FCA will roll out new rules that will take effect next year. The effect of these should be that, in future, BNPL providers will undertake affordability checks, provide clearer information and support for borrowers in difficulty and provide access to redress through the Financial Ombudsman Service.

So far, so good. Yet consumers will still need to be vigilant. While BNPL itself will be subject to regulation, some practices will not be stopped. For example, firms may offer a discount on the price of the product if it’s bought using BNPL to encourage people to borrow. That practice was ended for store cards in physical stores in the 2010s through a voluntary industry agreement because it can draw vulnerable consumers into borrowing more than they mean to and problem debt journeys, but has re-emerged in online retail. That is not to say that there is anything wrong with retail discounts, just that should not be used to incentivise using credit.

Among StepChange clients, we’ve seen many examples of the kinds of problems that can arise from BNPL borrowing. First of all, the shift in how BNPL is used – becoming available as a way of paying for essentials like groceries, not just treats or one-off purchases – means that it’s a tempting short-term option when money is tight. But if used regularly in this way, and without adequate income to repay, it doesn’t take long to build up into a potential problem that means payments are missed or people find themselves borrowing using other types of credit to keep up. That’s why affordability checks are important.

Proper information disclosure is important too. Consumers need to be able to keep track of how much they are borrowing across multiple BNPL purchases. Far from being ‘free’, BNPL borrowing can become expensive if you fail to pay and late fees are charged, or the debt is ultimately passed on to a debt collection agency. Missing BNPL payments can already negatively impact someone’s credit record. BNPL providers don't always emphasise this information: ensuring consumers understand potential consequences relies on firms not only providing information but making it prominent before you sign up.

And finally, the borrowing process itself needs to be an active choice by a customer – not just a friction-free first-choice or even automatic payment option offered by a retailer.

Hopefully, the new regulatory system will mean that people get better information and a clearer understanding of the pros and cons of BNPL in the future and are less likely to experience problem debt as a result of poor understanding or poor market practices.