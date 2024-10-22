Voices from across Yorkshire show the need for Rachel Reeves to tax the ultra-rich - Matthew McGregor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much will a decision cost? How will that intervention impact the economy? But this is ultimately about real people - and the challenges so many are facing after years of increased living costs.

That's why the organisation I lead - campaign group 38 Degrees - reached out to our supporters across Yorkshire, where the Chancellor’s own constituency is, and asked them to share their experiences. Each person's story is unique, shedding light on different challenges facing the region, and country, right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Elly, in Leeds West and Pudsey, who’s having to cut back on “some foods, running my washing machine, baths, any sort of drink or meal out” to Tracey in Ossett and Denby Dale, who sometimes lives on “sandwiches and crisps so we can put money on our gas and electric”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves at the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Together, these 100 quotes show in black and white how tough life is for so many of us right now, and how worried people across Yorkshire are about how they’ll get through this winter. They’re looking to the Government to listen, understand, and to do more to help.

Coming together to send a powerful message like this is why 38 Degrees exists. As a people-powered campaign organisation, we have hundreds of supporters in every constituency. We vote for all political parties and none. What unites us is a shared goal of creating a fairer, more respectful and more sustainable country.

We do this together, with hundreds of thousands of us taking small actions that add up to a powerful voice for change. Like today’s Yorkshire Post cover, which was paid for by lots of us chipping in a few pounds each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what could Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves do to help, at next week’s budget? The 38 Degrees community is campaigning for a new tax on the ultra-rich. A 2 per cent tax on assets over £10m would raise up to £24bn to fund more support for struggling families and to help fix our broken NHS.

And we know this ‘Ten Million Tax’ has public support: 63 per cent of Brits back the idea, with just 12 per cent opposing. So whilst it’s undoubtedly true that the Government has inherited a mess, it’s also clear that the public is looking to them to take ambitious action - and desperately hopes that they have the courage to do so.

We know that this Labour government inherited a struggling economy and a huge hole in the public finances. We know that big decisions are to be made. The research also tells us that if they are bold, the public will back this - and oppose those with vested interests who might fight a tax on the ultra-rich.

Ultimately it comes down to a simple question: who will Keir Starmer’s ‘government of service’ actually serve this winter? The millions of people worried about making ends meet, or the ultra-rich? In August, the Prime Minister said that those with the broadest shoulders should carry the heaviest burden in fixing the foundations of our country. Next week he and the Chancellor have a chance to prove they mean it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get involved in the campaign - or other issues like it - just scan the QR code on the cover of today's Yorkshire Post or search for ‘38 Degrees’.