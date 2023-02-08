Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Parliament is symbolic of democracy - The Yorkshire Post says

That democracy will not wilt in the face of a mindless dictatorship bent on snatching territory by force.
The magnitude of the Ukrainian leader's visit was amplified further by the fact that even the regular cut and thrust of Prime Minister’s Questions featured a more bipartisan tone.
Credit goes to both the Prime Minister and leader of the opposition for emphasising the need for Ukrainian people to win their freedom and for democracy to prevail.
Yes, Britain faces its challenges. People are struggling to heat their homes, families are going hungry and the health service is in a state of crisis.
But those hardships pale in comparison to the situation faced by Ukrainians. Millions have fled their homes. Those that remain face a constant threat to their lives.
As President Zelenskyy reminded parliamentarians in a historic address at Westminster Hall, “Evil is still around today and the battle continues. Yes, we know how it’s going to end and how we are going to feel on the day victory comes. Every day we continue to pay with lives.”
If ever there was an opportunity for Britain and the rest of Europe to show that lessons from the past have been learnt then this is it. We must remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine. To his credit, the former PM Boris Johnson was right to recognise this and offer support from the start of the war.