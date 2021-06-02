Voluntary groups honoured by Queen personify Team Yorkshire – The Yorkshire Post says

The Queen is celebrating the worm of volunteers today with a new set of awards.

This is certainly true in Yorkshre where the kindness of strangers – and unheralded work of so many voluntary groups – has long defined this county’s response to the pandemic.

Without such humanity for others, key workers would have faced an even more unenviable task as Britain went into lockdown during Covid’s first and second waves.

And this is epitomised by the breadth of groups that are receiving Royal recognition for their endeavours as recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

|The Growing Zone, a community allotment in Kippax, is among the groups to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service today.

Unlike the Queen’s Birthday and New Year honours that celebrate the contributions made by individuals, today’s awards reflect the collective efforts of groups who have gone the extra mile to help others.

Richly deserved recognition, the winners are just a snapshot of the many volunteer-led organisations across the county whose public-spiritedness continues to personify the very best of Yorkshire.

As such, The Yorkshire Post is also very proud to acknowledge the difference that their work has made – all those dependent on the care, and benevolence, of others would have faced even more heartache in the past year without this extraordinary effort.

Yet, at the same time, it is hoped that coverage of these awards inspires others to spare some time to support such groups in their community in the certain knowledge that they, too, will be a making a difference to the health and wellbeing of the less fortunate. It is called Team Yorkshire.