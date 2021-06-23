Volunteers on Keighley and Worth Valley Railway and heritage lines are the real stars – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is not just the acclaimed actress Jenny Agutter who remains synonymous with The Railway Children as a sequel is filmed along the picturesque Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

By YP Comment
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 11:30 am
Jenny Agutter (left) with Nicholas Hellewell and Frances Hartley.

The same applies to volunteers like Nicholas Hellewell. A fireman in the original film, he, and his daughter Frances Hartley, are amongst the steam engine drivers to feature in the eagerly-awaited remake.

And it is a very fitting honour given the extent to which Yorkshire’s heritage lines do depend on generations of goodwill from families like the Hellewells just to continue chugging along.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Without them, it simply would not be possible to film The Railway Children Return in the Worth Valley – or for the equally renowned North Yorkshire Moors Railway to be the setting for two new Hollywood productions featuring, amongst others, Tom Cruise. He, too, will know that the real heroes are not his fellow stars of stage and screen, but the volunteers who maintain these lines.

, A Steam Train Passes Oakworth Famous as the location for the filming of the 1970 film The Railway Children, starring Jenny Agutter. Photo Charlotte Graham / CAG Photography.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

Actor Tom Cruise waves to onlookers as he walks to the set of his latest project, which is filming in the sidings of the railway station in the village of Levisham in the North York Moors.
Jenny AgutterVolunteersYorkshire Post