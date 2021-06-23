Volunteers on Keighley and Worth Valley Railway and heritage lines are the real stars – The Yorkshire Post says

Jenny Agutter (left) with Nicholas Hellewell and Frances Hartley.

The same applies to volunteers like Nicholas Hellewell. A fireman in the original film, he, and his daughter Frances Hartley, are amongst the steam engine drivers to feature in the eagerly-awaited remake.

And it is a very fitting honour given the extent to which Yorkshire’s heritage lines do depend on generations of goodwill from families like the Hellewells just to continue chugging along.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without them, it simply would not be possible to film The Railway Children Return in the Worth Valley – or for the equally renowned North Yorkshire Moors Railway to be the setting for two new Hollywood productions featuring, amongst others, Tom Cruise. He, too, will know that the real heroes are not his fellow stars of stage and screen, but the volunteers who maintain these lines.

, A Steam Train Passes Oakworth Famous as the location for the filming of the 1970 film The Railway Children, starring Jenny Agutter. Photo Charlotte Graham / CAG Photography.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.