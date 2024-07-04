Vote for who you want to but make sure you exercise this democratic right and ensure Yorkshire has a strong voice

As the country heads to the polls, it is worth remembering that this could be one of the most important general elections of modern times.

The world is an increasingly dangerous place. Issues such as climate change, war in Ukraine and the Middle East and the ever-increasing cost of living means are not going to disappear overnight.

Whoever forms the next government is going to have to make difficult decisions.

Despite this, the general public’s mood towards this general election campaign can be at best described as one of indifference. A lot of people will be glad to see the back of the campaign.

However, indifference cannot be allowed to manifest into apathy and disengagement from the democratic process.

The Yorkshire Post will not be telling readers who to vote for but simply asks for everyone to get out and exercise their right to vote.

Given this election comes less than a month after the 80th anniversary of D-Day, people should remember just how important this right is. It is one that should not be taken for granted.

That golden generation made great sacrifices so that we could all enjoy this right today.

There will be a long list of things to do for the next government. And there are many issues that are important to the region that desperately need to be addressed. From widening inequality, transport and economic regeneration of Yorkshire’s towns and cities to education, health and social care and support for our farming communities.