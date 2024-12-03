Warning signs that meeting ambitious NHS targets won’t be easy for the Government

The Government’s honeymoon period is over and as Sir Keir Starmer confronts the cold harsh realities of leading the country, there will be no simple answers to the multitude of problems that the nation faces. Not least the issues that have beset the NHS.

As part of his Down Street reset, Starmer is set to promise that by March 2029 the NHS will meet its target of carrying out 92 per cent of routine operations and appointments within 18 weeks. A target that has not been met for almost a decade.

While ambition is to be applauded there are already warning signs that this would leave other areas short with suggestions that the plans would turn A&E into something resembling a war zone.

The PM talks about working people feeling the benefits of the Government’s plan for change but that would not be the case if they need to access A&E, if warnings are to be believed. It would also see trust further eroded between the Government and the electorate.

An Accident and Emergency sign. PIC: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

There needs to be an honest conversation around what the NHS is and isn’t able to deliver. Too often it is treated as the golden goose, which means short-term measures are prioritised ahead of dealing with underlying issues.

Technology provides scope for innovation and efficiency that has not been realised across the health service. But that alone won’t be the cure for the NHS.

Throwing more money at problems is not working. The Health Secretary deserves credit for at least acknowledging that funding needs to be accompanied with reform.

If the Government is able to meet its lofty ambitions on operations and appointments then it would turn around its already flagging fortunes.