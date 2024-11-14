Warnings of potential disruption to food supplies show the strength of feeling amongst farmers over tax changes

When farmers are considering drastic action such as disrupting food supplies, the strength of their feelings should be clear to decision makers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are people who usually get on with quiet resolve, dealing with the endless stream of challenges that head their way, whether that be as a result of the elements or through government ineptitude.

But the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) relief are a step too far for many hardworking farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sense of panic has set in across agriculture at what is being dubbed the ‘family farm tax’ with many farmers questioning whether they have a future. These are farmers whose families have tended to the land for generations.

Farmers protest outside the Northern Farming Conference. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

It’s unheard of that farmers would disrupt food supplies, such is the level of disquiet. And the Government would be making a major mistake pressing ahead with the changes.

The disquiet is threatening to boil over into anger and the longer the Government continues down this path, the more damaging it will be for it and the country.

It is not a sign of weakness to reverse what is likely to be a hugely damaging policy at an early stage. However, allowing the consternation to drag on would damage trust in the Government, especially in rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some may not sympathise with the plight of farmers. However, if food prices go up and shelves in shops are empty, the importance of farmers will become abundantly clear to everyone. And the Government must avoid allowing it to get to that stage.

It is concerning that John McTernan, former political adviser to Tony Blair, believes small family farms were an “industry we could do without”.