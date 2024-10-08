Water companies continue to show that they simply do not care about their customers
Not a single company achieved the regulator’s top status of ‘leading’ for the second year in a row, when it comes to pollution and internal sewer flooding targets.
Aside from Anglian Water, Welsh Water and Southern Water, which actually fell into the lowest category of ‘lagging’, the rest were all rated ‘average’.
It would seem that the objective of all the water firms is to do at best the bare minimum. But that is only seeing them and the country’s water network falling further behind.
There has only been a 2 per cent reduction in pollution since 2019, despite firms committing to cutting it by 30 per cent.
As an island, the waterways are beloved across the country. The wanton destruction has horrified people everywhere.
Heads must roll at water firms. The same leadership that has overseen the crisis that has enveloped the industry cannot continue.
Water firms pleading poverty and asking customers to shoulder some of the burden for the necessary fixes is a slap in the face of customers.
As David Black, CEO of Ofwat, says, this year’s performance is that money alone will not bring “sustained improvements”.
“It is clear that companies need to change and that has to start with addressing issues of culture and leadership,” he said. “Too often we hear that weather, third parties or external factors are blamed for shortcomings.”
That change in culture at water companies is greatly needed.
