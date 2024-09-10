Water companies must be held accountable, we will make them pay for pollution - Steve Reed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firmer action should have been taken over the last 14 years to ensure money was spent on fixing the water and sewage system, not syphoned off for bonuses and dividend payments.

I am angry that over a decade of Conservative failure means customers will now have to pay higher bills to fix the system - this did not need to happen.

But while I can’t undo the failure of the past – I can stop it from ever happening again.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed after giving a keynote speech to representatives from the water industry, investors, environmental groups and campaigners, on the Water (Special Measures) Bill. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

We’ve inherited a broken water system that affects us all – from the health and happiness of communities to the quality and resilience of our food system and the natural environment.

These are systemic issues that require a proper reset with a reformed water sector in a new partnership with the government to bring in the vast quantities of investment that are needed. It will take all of us - government, regulators, environmental groups, investors and industry bosses - working together to clean up our water.

We cannot reform the water sector overnight but we are delivering on our manifesto commitments and the work of change has begun.

Funding for vital infrastructure will now be ring fenced, meaning it can only be spent on upgrades that benefit customers and the environment - not diverted to pay bonuses, dividends or salary increases.

Where money for investment is not spent, companies will refund it to their customers.

For the first time in history, customers will have the power to summon board members and hold water executives to account through new customer panels with teeth.

And we will strengthen protection and compensation for households and businesses when their basic water services are affected, including consulting on doubling the compensation customers are entitled to when their water supply is interrupted.

The Bill we’ve introduced into Parliament represents a significant increase in enforcement powers for the water regulators so regulators can take tougher and faster action to protect customers and the environment.

It will make sure the water companies are held to account.

Where there is persistent law-breaking, this Bill will make it easier for the Environment Agency to bring criminal charges.

It will create new tougher penalties - including imprisonment - for water companies if companies obstruct Environment Agency and Drinking Water Inspectorate investigations, and offences will be triable in both the Crown and Magistrates’ Courts, where previously the punishment in most cases was merely a fine.

The Environment Agency will get new powers to recover the costs of their enforcement activity from water companies, and ensure the Environment Agency has the resources, including staff, to take the enforcement action needed to hold polluters to account.

The previous Conservative government weakened the regulators by cutting their resources. This government will make the polluter pay to get that firepower back.