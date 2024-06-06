We have a duty to ensure that future generations do not forget the sacrifices of D-Day veterans

Freedom. It’s a concept that we all take for granted but for a special generation it was something that they fought hard for in Europe.

Today, as events take place to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, however people choose to honour the heroes of the golden generation, we must all pause for a moment and reflect on the importance of freedom. Only then does the magnitude of what D-Day veterans achieved really hits home.

They changed the course of history for the better with what was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

The 1944 battle laid the foundation for an Allied victory. It is easy to forget that these were largely civilians who had volunteered to fight.

The national event that took place at Southsea Common in Portsmouth yesterday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings was a fitting tribute to the golden generation that sacrificed so much for what too many people take for granted today, freedom.

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales along with the Prime Minister watched on as history of how D-Day unfolded and affected those who took part was narrated.

Amongst the guests were D-Day veterans, of which there are so few remaining, armed forces personnel and local schoolchildren. It is important that future generations are taught of the events that took place on D-Day and the reason why so many gave their lives through the war. And this was a great example of how memories of D-Day can be passed down generations.

As the King said: “The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation.

“It is our privilege to hear that testimony, but our role is not purely passive.

“It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”

This is a duty that everyone must take seriously and endeavour to keep the memories of this remarkable generation alive.

Over on the other side of the Channel, 11 veterans with the Spirit of Normandy Trust joined commemorations in Colleville-Montgomery.

Commemorations will begin today in Normandy at 7.25am, the same time the beach invasion began in 1944.

This could be one of the final opportunities that the world will be able to thank the veterans who took part in the landings. An opportunity that should not be passed on.

The most important voices during these commemorative events are those of that war-time generation. They have much to teach us like George Chandler’s.

The 99-year-old was deployed to Omaha Beach during the Normandy landings.

He said: “Let me tell you something about war: nobody ever wins a war – one side gives in and that doesn’t mean to say you’ve won a war if the other side has decided they’ve had enough.

“So let me ask you sincerely to make sure that you, all of you, don’t make the same mistakes that we made in going to war because there’s nothing grand or what h ave you about war.”