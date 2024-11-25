We must reform Right to Buy to ensure secure housing for more people - Angela Rayner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It starts by going net positive because we want to build more social homes than we lose. This matters, for the 1.2 million households on the waiting list for a safe and secure home, for the 150,000 children stuck in unsuitable temporary accommodation. And for our local councils who are forced to shell out more and more to house those in need.

When I stood at the despatch box in the summer saying that I wanted to see a council housing revolution – I meant it.

I know what an incredibly tough few years it has been. Not enough homes have been built. Soaring mortgages. A generation has been locked out of home ownership. And renters facing crippling hikes in rent in damp and mouldy homes.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during the Local Government Association Annual Conference in October. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

I also recognise the strain put on the social housing sector. Rent settlements that have been chopped and changed. Investment too low, and for far too long. A disinterest in building homes for social rent. Councils are obstructed from taking the steps that they need to take to build the secure homes for their communities. And too many homes sold and not being replaced.

This is personal for me. Because I know that a secure, affordable home is not a luxury or simply nice to have. It’s the foundation on which everything else is built. When I was growing up, we didn’t have a lot, but we had a safe and secure council home. Later when I needed a home to raise my son I was given my own council home.

I haven’t got to where I am today in spite of coming from a council house but because of it. It’s because of that security, because of that home that I’m standing here today as Deputy Prime Minister. I say that out loud and proud because we must remove the shackles of stigma that is too often associated with social housing.

Our commitment to delivering 1.5 million homes also includes a commitment to the biggest increase to social and affordable housing for a generation. Not just because it’s nice to have, but because history tells us that we’ll only reach our overall goal by building lots more affordable homes.

In my first weeks in office, I published the proposals for an updated National Planning policy Framework and I look forward to confirming our concrete plans after the consultation.

At the same time, I set out our first steps for affordable homes. Announcing immediate flexibilities for councils when using Right to Buy receipts and confirming £450m to flow to local authorities to house some of the most vulnerable in society. Showing that this government won’t just talk the talk but we’re ready to walk the walk.

I stand here today as someone who got on the housing ladder through Right to Buy and I’m proud of the opportunities this gave me. I want others to benefit from it too. This is why this government remains committed to the scheme.

But I also know the opportunities that I got from my first council home were equally important. And wrong-headed reforms have meant we’ve lost social homes faster than we can replace them. Snatching away life chances at a huge cost to families, to taxpayers, and to the communities. And this must change.