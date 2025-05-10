We must reject simplistic solutions to complex economic and social change - David Blunkett

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is how it feels to me in what has been a rollercoaster for those who have an interest in politics and recognise its potential impact on their own wellbeing – from domestic politics, of course; but also international, and even religious.

The death and ‘election’ of a new Pope, the bringing together of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the Pope's funeral, and the subsequent “deal" (which smacks of simple, old-fashioned imperialism), where the US will get their hands on Ukrainian mineral resources in return for investment and reconstruction.

At home, the limited number of local elections and the Westminster by-election saw – albeit outside London and the major urban conurbations – something of a political earthquake.

Luke Campbell with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. PIC: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK (because it is a wholly-owned Farage party) did extraordinarily well. One of those elected was the new Mayor of the Combined Authority of Hull and East Yorkshire, Luke Campbell.

If he is to achieve anything, he will have to work together with the three existing elected Mayors, who next week will be launching the rail strategy for Yorkshire on which I've been pleased to assist over the last 10 weeks.

A rail strategy which will not only be crucial for interconnectivity but for growth, productivity and for jobs.

Despite all the pressures that exist on the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves – including increased defence spending in the light of world events – the infrastructure of Yorkshire, with its population just slightly greater than that of Scotland, requires a long-term commitment and a recognition of just how important we are, east of the Pennines.

But this delivery of a coherent and joined up strategy must just be the beginning. The White Rose Agreement, signed by the three elected Mayors back in March; the critical task of all those in public office working together; and the cities and towns reaching out to both business and civil society can be the catalyst for driving an entirely new and energised delivery mechanism.

Policies are fine, but delivery on the ground is what changes people's sense of prosperity, confidence, pride and hope.

There is already – albeit that you may not have heard of it – a White Rose Partnership between many of our proud universities, here in Yorkshire.

But there is also an agreement for attracting investment and links with the world of business and industry, between the Universities of Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester.

Some of what I'm talking about is genuinely long-term. It is hard for politicians who are serious about changing the world for the better to explain to a disenchanted and sceptical electorate that something simply cannot be achieved overnight.

It's like trying to avoid the rocks whilst turning a large oil tanker.

The Government will shortly be publishing their policy strategy on migration and, alongside it, further measures to “stop the boats".

Given that Reform UK, once again, sought to put the issue of net migration at the top of the political agenda, it is vital that fears are heard, but also genuine solutions are put in place.

We in Yorkshire have always given people a warm welcome whilst expecting them to embrace a sense of belonging and identity with their new home, and respect for our institutions. Those who treat our institutions with contempt can hardly ask other people to respect and embrace them.

Sometimes the government can demonstrate their capacity to listen and act by intervening decisively when a much-loved event is threatened. Such an iconic annual competition is the World Snooker Championships held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield for almost 50 years.

For nearly a month, the world’s attention is focused on the Crucible and therefore not only on Sheffield and Yorkshire but on the UK as a whole. The soft power this gives us through the television coverage reaching tens of millions of viewers cannot be overstressed.

Were this world championship to be moved to China or Saudi Arabia when the contract runs out in 2027, the loss would not just be to snooker lovers here but to the country.

The BBC would no longer hold the broadcast rights and many who now enjoy the experience and the special atmosphere which is generated would be the losers which is why the Leader of Sheffield Council, Tom Hunt, has already opened informal discussions with the promoter, Barry Hearn, who wishes to see improvements and expansion of the theatre which, with national funding, could also act as a catalyst for regeneration more broadly in the city centre.

This is just the sort of opportunity which should be grasped quickly showing what can be done when local and national government pull their finger out to get things moving.

So, the way ahead is, for the time being, going to be a pretty rocky road. In order to prepare our country for the needs of tomorrow, we must reject simplistic solutions to complex economic and social change.

Calm heads, and a clear determination to energise the delivery of public services at every level – not a nostalgic return to the past – will be central in protecting our democracy and carrying people with us.