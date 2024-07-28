We need to do something following the shockingly low turnout at the election - Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York

These are alarming statistics. I look forward to the changes outlined in the government’s manifesto that could start to address these, including reducing the voting age to 16.

But it is the link to poverty that causes me the gravest concern; it shows that a large proportion of our population do not feel they have a stake in our national life nor much of a future to look forward to, and therefore that voting isn’t worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are things in the King’s Speech about poverty that I welcome, particularly the Children’s Wellbeing Bill and the plans for universal free breakfast clubs. However, I must take the opportunity to join others in calling for the removal of the two-child limit to universal credit, which is the single biggest driver of rising child poverty, and has a big impact on trust in our democracy. I have often spoken about the power of devolution, not just to shift power away from the centre, but to shift perspective and enable consensual politics to thrive, and for us to take a longer view.

A general view of a polling station at The Reubens hotel in Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The recently established York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, where I live and serve, is already starting to demonstrate the difference this can make for rural as well as urban communities. I therefore wholeheartedly welcome the establishment of a Council of the Nations and Regions.

Another Bill which you won’t be surprised to hear me welcome is the extension of the Lords Spiritual Women Act 2015.

The tone of the Government’s manifesto speaks about governance as service. This is so important for building trust in our democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one meant it to happen, but there has been an erosion of respect for the rule of law, of convention, and of the weighty responsibility to tell the truth. However, the nature of our uncodified constitution is that it relies on conventions derived from tradition. Therefore, it’s up to us - to respect each other, to listen to each other, to build consensus, to work together.

There remain legitimate questions about the nature of the House of Lords itself.

First, we are a scrutinising chamber, offering wisdom and a balance of power. It is for this incoming government and the Ministers appointed to this House to ensure that this role is clearly understood.

Second, we ought to better represent the breadth of the nation we serve. 24 per cent of our membership have links to London and 21.7 per cent to the South East, but only 3 per cent to the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirdly – I don’t know what we do about it - there are just too many of us, and that is not good for us.

Finally, I want to pay tribute to something that it would be all too easy to take for granted, which shows the underlying strength of our democracy (which does need to be rebuilt and renewed).

That is the respectful and peaceful transition of power from one government to another that we witnessed a couple of weeks ago. For me, that is a great sign of hope of what we can be at our best – working together for the common good.