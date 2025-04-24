We need to ensure that council tax increases don’t tip people over into problem debt - Richard Lane

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This causes us great concern as the UK’s largest provider of debt advice, especially, given how many households are still walking a tightrope in terms of keeping their income and expenditure in balance.

Council tax is likely to be a big cost impact on many households. For households across Yorkshire, most will see their bills rise just a whisker under 5 per cent, far higher than general inflation, far higher than average wage inflation, and far higher than the uplift in benefits.

Simply put, it will pile additional pressures on already struggling households.

Money stacked on top of a council tax bill. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

What’s more, council tax increases especially concern us as arrears are common amongst our clients, but council mechanisms to help people reach a sustainable repayment situation can be sadly inadequate.

Among new StepChange clients, the average value of council tax arrears increased by 52 per cent between 2020 and today, standing at almost £2,000.

Then there are utility bills to worry about. Those on variable rate energy tariffs linked to the price cap see a definite rise, while water bills are also increasing, in many cases well over 25 per cent per year.

Once again, the rate of increase in costs outpaces the rate of increase in wages or benefit income.

Among new StepChange clients in 2024, energy arrears were 28 per cent higher than in 2023 (and a staggering 58 per cent higher than in 2022), at an average £2,340.

And unfortunately, these increases are not limited to your essential living costs. If you have a mobile phone contract, as 75 per cent of people do, the likelihood is that your bill will be increasing by at least inflation, if not more.

Add in the cumulative additions of higher car tax, broadband costs, TV licenses and food inflation outstripping wider inflation, and what we’re seeing is a lot of basic costs going up.

Just as we hoped we were turning the corner on the cost-of-living crisis, we’re back in a situation where an awful lot of costs are rising by more than the incomes people have to support them.

It's sobering here to note that the average StepChange client in 2024 was £3,911 in arrears on household bills, a jump of 25 per cent from 2023.

And whilst 2024 saw a decline in the proportion of clients citing the cost of living as a main trigger for their debt, we need to be cautious in the light of the cost increases now hitting households about any complacency that this will remain the case this year.

We need councils, utility companies and central Government all to be very alive to the impacts of these changes on the most precariously balanced households, and to provide support to prevent financial stretch tipping over into problem debt.

And for anyone looking at their budget and feeling concerned about paying those bills, help is out there – it's always worth getting in touch with suppliers and local authorities who can offer tailored support.