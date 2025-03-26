We should bring a wide variety of voices into discussions about progress - David Alcock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This would not have happened were it not for cumulative advancements in medical technology, economic prosperity, and the stable and successful governance which facilitated the welfare state over the preceding decades.

Most people are quite comfortable talking about - and indeed celebrating – such advancements in isolation. But we have become increasingly wary of applying the word ‘progress’ to describe the combination of ways in which society has experienced ‘change for the better’.

And yet we have achieved many such changes. For instance, for most of human history, around one in two children died before reaching the age of 15; by 2020, this had fallen to 4 per cent. The global adult literacy rate was 36 per cent in 1950; now it is 87 per cent. The share of the world’s population without access to electricity has halved since 2000, from two in ten to one in ten.

Wariness in using the term ‘progress’ is understandable in many respects, as it is often associated with grand, modernist, ideological projects which bruised and battered humanity in the twentieth century, most notably, fascism and communism. It is also associated with large scale infrastructure schemes, many of which override the concerns and voices of local communities, for example ‘megadams’ such as the Three Gorges Dam in China, which displaced over a million people in the early 2000s.

‘Progress’ has also become associated with universalism, which has fallen out of favour in this era of splintered identities, growing suspicion of authority, and a questioning of objective truths. I have sympathy with those who regard the term with scepticism, as it has become associated with colonialism, neo-colonialism, and the oppression of minority voices and opinions, often in the name of ‘the greater good’, and sometimes with undertones of paternalism. Frequently it is also seen as being synonymous with economic growth, shading out social, cultural and environmental considerations of what makes a flourishing society.

But in many ways, ‘progress’ is preferable to the term ‘development’, which has been under attack by critical thinkers over recent decades for implying a unilinear, ‘one size fits all’, path for all countries to follow on the way to economic prosperity. Critics often balk at those who refer to countries as being ‘under-developed’ or ‘less developed’, as these terms imply that some parts of the world are inferior to others. Moreover, to call a country ‘developed’ implies that it has reached its goal: the term masks the inequalities, injustices and other social and environmental challenges that are present everywhere.

‘Development’ also implies growth, which, when applied to the consumption of materials and energy, and, some would argue, the scale of economies, is difficult to achieve in an environmentally sustainable fashion. As Johann Rockström and colleagues at the Stockholm Resilience Centre have demonstrated, we have already overshot six of the nine planetary boundaries within which humanity can continue to thrive for generations to come. It is taking too long for us to wake up to the fact that infinite growth is impossible in a finite world.

Attempts to modify the concept of ‘development’ by aiming for ‘sustainable development’ are laudable – and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are perhaps the best framework we currently have to formulate shared global goals. However, we should be wary of the now ubiquitous use of the term ‘sustainable’, which can be stretched and misused.

So, is it time to revisit using a chastened notion of ‘progress’ to help guide us to consider where we want to be as a society? Can we reclaim it from being associated with ideological steamrolling aimed at imposing economic systems or social conformity? Can we rescue it from being pigeonholed as being labelled as an archaic ‘western’ notion and reaffirm the fact that its moral underpinnings are universal to humankind?

Educators could lift our students’ eyes above the narrow quest to achieve qualifications, allowing them to interrogate concepts of progress as part of the process of socialisation, and to offer a source of meaning and direction.

But beyond schools, we should bring a wide variety of voices into discussions about progress. We should deliberate what is meant by progress as the concept is not set in stone. Uncertain times call for such ‘big picture’ thinking – are you up for the challenge?

David Alcock is a Geography Teacher at Bradford Grammar School, a PhD student at the IoE, and runs Grounds for Hope workshops for students and teachers: www.alcock.blog