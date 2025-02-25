We urgently need to tackle the scourge of littering and fly-tipping - Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For mile after mile, a steady stream of stuff was being chucked out of the car in front. Drinks cans and plastic bottles, burger wrappers, sweet packets, a disposable vape, all of them bouncing off the road onto the verges.

And then, just to top off this infuriating spectacle, I passed a layby where fly-tippers had dumped a pile of black plastic sacks, most of them split open and their contents drifting in the wind to be caught in the hedgerows and dry stone walls of this lovely part of the Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drive along any main road in Yorkshire and you’ll see the same things. Go for a walk in the countryside, and sooner or later you’ll see the legacy of the fly-tippers.

An image of fly-tipping in Yorkshire.

I have in the past called councils to report fly-tipping and their response is always a polite reassurance that they will get it cleared up as quickly as possible.

But when I’ve asked if they think it will be possible to track down those responsible, they very much doubt it.

Like the current epidemic of shoplifting, fly-tipping is a crime that is overwhelmingly being got away with and those responsible are emboldened by the knowledge they are very unlikely to be caught and punished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem is getting worse. Last week, Calderdale Council revealed a 39 per cent annual increase in fly-tipping, costing it money it doesn’t really have to remove.

Every other local authority in Yorkshire probably has a similar tale to tell, at a point when all are about to increase council tax to maintain essential services and some are cutting jobs to balance the books.

It isn’t only councils being impoverished by the rubbish so deliberately or thoughtlessly strewn across our landscapes.

Farmers who are already under more than enough financial pressures are favourite targets for tipping. Isolated lanes on their land are impossible to monitor or secure and so become the target for lorry loads of rubbish dumped in the dead of night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they get a raw deal from legislation for being victims. Once the waste is on their land, it becomes the farmer’s responsibility to get rid of it properly and bear the cost of doing so.

Some of the fly-tippers are so brazen they are advertising their services.

Kingdom, a company that offers councils support in tackling environmental crime, says bogus waste-disposal companies are using local Facebook groups to offer cash-in-hand collections of household rubbish. It ends up in laybys or on farm-tracks, and the money they make is channelled into other criminal activity.

Meanwhile, only a fraction of fly-tippers or litterers are ever prosecuted, because tracking them down from lonely dumping grounds where there are no witnesses or CCTV coverage is very difficult for overstretched police and council staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Environment Agency, waste crime is costing the country £1bn a year, and a lot of that is coming out of the pockets of private landowners.

The agency has now launched a national waste crime survey, and is seeking input from farmers and estate owners in an effort to find ways of combating tipping.

Let’s hope it succeeds, because appealing to the better nature of people to stop dumping, either out of car windows or from vans at night, isn’t going to persuade them to cease blighting our countryside.

The only way is to hit them in their pockets, with fines and prison sentences for the worst offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With determination, they can be caught, as has been demonstrated by one of Yorkshire’s straightest talkers, the former Conservative Party chair Baroness Warsi of Dewsbury.

She teamed up with campaign group Clean Up Britain, whose volunteers installed cameras in 19 counties to record drivers slinging litter out of their vehicles. The pictures were then sent to local authorities so that fines could be issued.

Good for them. We need the nasty surprise of more penalty notices arriving in the post to incentivise the irresponsible to hang on to their rubbish until they stop and it can be put in a bin.

But Baroness Warsi wants to go further, with higher fines than the £150 currently imposed and three penalty points on the licences of drivers caught littering.