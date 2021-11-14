Week Ahead: Backbench MPs speak for Yorkshire, Children In Need returns and Christmas festivities start

Working for Yorkshire

Backbench Yorkshire MPs will make representations in Parliament this week on issues which have affected the region.

Hull West and Hessle MP for Labour, Emma Hardy will propose a new bill to deal with flooding prevention and insurance on Tuesday.

Emma Hardy MP.

She was critical of how ministers responded Storm Dennis in February 2020.

In September this year, she also met with the Association of British Insurers to enquire about how flooding insurance can be made more affordable. Some in flood risk areas have struggled to get insurance coverage.

She is scheduled to put forward details of her proposal in a Ten Minute Rule Motion. These allow a backbench MP to make their case for a new Bill in a speech lasting up to ten minutes.

An opposing speech may also be made before the House decides whether or not the Bill should be introduced.

Harewood House's Christmas tree during a previous festive period.

Elsewhere, Labour MP for Leeds East, Richard Burgon, will make a representation during oral questions to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, asking “what steps the

Government is taking to help tackle harmful content online that encourages or assists suicide”.

This comes after he has campaigned alongside the family of Joe Nihill, a man from his constituency who took his own life aged 23 after accessing an online forum.

Children In Need

It’s that time of year again –when celebrities send themselves up for our amusement to raise money for young people experiencing tough times.

The BBC Children In Need charity appeal will be televisedon Friday evening.

This year the annual event will broadcast live from Media City in Salford for the first time. Presenters include Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Alex Scott and Chris Ramsey.

The money raised through the show will help support charities and projects which are providing essential help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Among a number of features, Danny Dyer will present a special edition of game show The Wall, Team GB and Paralympics GB athletes will take part in a School Sports Day and The Repair Shop crew will be making an appearance.

Christmas is coming

Some may grumble, but a number of locations around the region will be lighting up for the Christmas period next weekend.

York Christmas Festival will kick off on Thursday, featuring St Nicholas Fair with “alpine chalets” lining the streets until December 23. Alongside this will be the York Christmas Walking Tour, which takes off from the statue of Statue of Constantine in Minster Yard. Elsewhere in the city, Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland will start on Friday at the York Designer Outlet, St Nicholas Field, which will include “the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink” alongside food and drink.

At Harewood House in Leeds, its Magical Christmas Nights events will begin on Friday, offering visitors a chance to grab a hot drink and marvel at the estate’s festive decorations, ending at a bothy to toast marshmallows in a fire pit.

In Wakefield, people are being encouraged to start their Christmas shopping early as the Light Up Wakefield event takes place between Friday and Sunday.

A “festive food hub” with a covered, heated seating area and street entertainment will be put on around the Cathedral precinct.