Week Ahead: Yorkshire commemorates former and serving soldiers during Remembrance

Time to remember

The nation will fall silent this week as we remember the sacrifices of those who have served and died in times of war.

Armistice Day, the anniversary of end of the First World War, falls on Thursday ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths laid at a Remembrance service in York last year. Picture: James Hardisty.

The red poppy, a common sight on the Western Front, became a symbol of remembrance for those killed in the First World War as the conflict drew to a close.

But the appeal, which was originally pioneered by Moina Michael, from America, and Anna Guérin, from France, continues to help present day ex-soldiers who have fallen on hard times.

The Prince of Wales has launched this year’s appeal last month, saying: “The significance of the poppy is as relevant today as it ever was while our Armed Forces continue to be engaged in operations overseas and often in the most demanding of circumstances. The simple act of wearing a poppy is only made possible because of volunteer Poppy Appeal collectors who share a common goal – to recognise the unique contribution of the Armed Forces community.”

Shortage of workers

It’s a problem that Yorkshire producers have had to contend with over recent months and MPs will hear evidence this week of labour shortages in the food and farming sector.

Among those listed to address the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee in Parliament on Tuesday zafternoon will be Jo Swaffield, Professor of Economics at University of York, and Dr Ben Broadbent, Deputy Governor at Bank of England.

It comes after farming and meat industry bosses last month warned the committee that acute labour shortfalls could result in a shortage of turkeys produced in the UK for Christmas. Non-UK workers leaving during the pandemic contributed to a shortfall in staff numbers, MPs were told.

Tom Bradshaw, vice president of the National Farmers’ Union, also told the committee that almost a quarter of this year’s daffodil crop was wasted as it could not be picked.

Yorkshire Conservatives Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley, and Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer, are on the committee.

In one example of issues which have occurred because of labour shortages, Ronda and Richard Morritt, fruit farmers at Sand Hutton near York, earlier this year allowed people to pick raspberries for free after finding it impossible to hire enough local staff to do the harvest.

Mrs Morritt told The Yorkshire Post that they had totted up the costs of having European workers at the beginning of the pandemic last year and decided to try and hire locals instead.

Although they had enough for the asparagus harvest in May, they didn’t have success with the fruit.

Last chance

The UN COP26 summit will conclude on Friday as people all over the globe hope that world leaders can commit to action over words.

Delegates in Glasgow are discussing how to avert dangerous climate change.