Welcome to Yorkshire in precarious position after tourism report - The Yorkshire Post says

The region needs a “strong and trusted” organisation that can advocate for tourism businesses in the county and help them thrive, according to a new report published by Susan Briggs, director of The Tourism Network.

After a consultation involving 365 businesses and organisations which represent around 9,000 firms, it states that many of the businesses which took part do not believe Welcome to Yorkshire can regain its credibility and “a completely new regional organisation is now needed”.

This puts the agency in a precarious position after it was reported that council bosses will determine its future.

The hills above Langcliffe looking back to Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales, a huge tourism draw. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The private firm, which receives millions in public funding from local councils, is in turmoil after chief executive James Mason announced his resignation in September and half the eight-person board quit – on top of Sir Gary Verity’s resignation in 2019, amid allegations about his behaviour and use of expenses.

Yorkshire’s formidable diversity, beauty and enterprise make it such a superb place to visit, and this has been highlighted better than ever by the boom in domestic holidays.

It needs an organisation that can steer the industry through a tough, but exciting, time for tourism.