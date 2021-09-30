Welcome to Yorkshire must come clean over resignations – The Yorkshire Post says

Former Wakefield Council leader Peter Box is the under-fire chair of Welcome to Yorkshire.

Virtually all directors and board members from the private sector have quit, leaving just three stalwarts of local government ahead of tonight’s ‘informal’ board meeting to discuss the fallout from chief executive James Mason’s recent resignation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’re Mr Box, who led Wakefield Council for 21 years; Ros Jones, the Mayor of Doncaster, and Carl Les, the longstanding leader of North Yorkshire County Council whose authority has played a critical role propping up WTY’s finances.

James Mason is the outgoing chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire.

And while local authority leaders do invariably stick together, it’s still to be proven that the tourism body can honour governance requirements after Mr Mason’s departure and uncertainty about whether its timing is linked to a disciplinary inquiry – the handling of this is the reason why Nicky Chance Thompson, head of Halifax’s Piece Hall, stepped down from the WTY board.

Mr Box, none of this adds up. What is clear, however, is that this near-silence, and obfuscation, is very much at odds with pledges to be totally transparent after the Sir Gary Verity scandals.

Welcome to Yorkshire has been mired in difficulties since the scandals that led to the resignation of former chief executive Sir Gary Verity.

Now empty words, they, nevertheless, do not exempt Mr Box from offering a full and frank explanation to Welcome to Yorkshire’s public and private sector supporters, taxpayers and all those talented staff whose outstanding work promoting this county as a national and international destination is being dragged through the mire. Again.