Welcome to Yorkshire’s ‘poor service’ exposed as council defaults on £14,515 invoice – The Yorkshire Post says

Time will tell whether the council, due to be abolished when a new unitary authority is created in North Yorkshire, is within its rights to take such a strong stance, but it points to wider disquiet about failures of governance at WTY leading to lasting reputational damage.
Welcome to Yorkshire does not need a showman as Gary Verity knighthood reviewed – Yorkshire Post Letters
And given how Richmondshire was in the global spotlight when the 2014 Tour de France passed through the district, it makes its criticisms even more pertinent as the county’s two leaders ponder three key questions – what is the most effective way of promoting Yorkshire in the future, what should be the priorities for the region and does WTY have any credibility left?
