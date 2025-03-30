Welfare reforms are about sustainability and getting people back to work - Anna Dixon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives left an appalling legacy; three million people were out of work for health reasons, and four million disabled people are economically inactive, many of whom want to work if they were given the right support.

The Labour Government is investing £1bn in employment support, marking one of the largest investments aimed at increasing job opportunities for sick and disabled individuals. This initiative guarantees high-quality, tailored support to help people find a Pathway to Work.

Alongside this, the government is eliminating obstacles by guaranteeing that returning to work will not trigger a reassessment of benefits. This ‘right to try’ policy will give individuals the confidence to accept a job, knowing that if it doesn’t work out, they won’t have to start over from square one.

Before entering Parliament last July, I dedicated my career to protecting the NHS and advocating for improved care and support for older adults, individuals with disabilities and their caregivers nationally and internationally.

Since becoming the MP for Shipley, I have continued this mission. In my very first speech in the House of Commons, I expressed my support for people living with disabilities, and I received personal acknowledgment from the Chancellor for my efforts in petitioning for an increase in the earnings limit for carers allowance before the Budget last October.

I also see a system of welfare that is desperately in need of change. The setup that the new Labour Government has inherited does not get enough decisions right the first time. People are put through assessments that focus not on what they can do but what they cannot. Therefore, we are scrapping the work capability assessment that labels people as incapable of work and then writes them off.

The current system does not give practical help and support to get people to work and stay at work. And it does not encourage employers to play their part by ensuring good access to work for those with disabilities by making reasonable workplace adjustments.

With talk of benefit cuts, it is understandable that some people feel anxious about proposed changes to our social security system. Therefore, it is essential to clarify that the recent reforms announced by the Government will not lead to any immediate changes in anyone's benefits.

I believe that it is the fundamental duty of any government to protect the most vulnerable members of society. I believe that we need a welfare state that supports everyone in times of need, both now and in the future. And the new government is taking decisive action to deliver on those beliefs.

The measures announced by Liz Kendall aim to support those who are most in need by addressing the perverse financial incentives that hold people back from work under the current system by rebalancing the payments in Universal Credit.

There is also an additional £26bn going into the NHS to drive down waiting lists, we are making work pay with our landmark Employment Rights Bill, and introducing the most significant reforms to employment support in a generation through the Get Britain Working Plan.