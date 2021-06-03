‘We’ll steam again’ as NYMR launches Dame Vera Lynn locomotive appeal – The Yorkshire Post says

NEARLY a year after Dame Vera Lynn sang her lost song and passed away, the country is still looking to come up with a fitting tribute to the Forces’ Sweetheart.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:52 pm

There’s talk of a statue on Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth – or the White Cliffs of Dover being renamed in her honour.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway to start restoring Dame Vera Lynn locomotive

In the meantime, this newspaper salutes the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for launching a £600,000 appeal to renovate the Dame Vera Lynn locomotive so it can transport passengers on the evocative heritage line.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway wants to restore the Dame Vera Lynn locomotive.

It hopes the money can be raised, and the overhaul completed, in time for the 80th anniversary of VE Day in 2025 when, to paraphrase one of Dame Vera’s most famous songs, families did meet again as the guns of the Second World War finally fell silent.

Now it is a case of ‘we’ll steam again’ to keep this project on track – more than £175,000 has already raised – and ensure this region has its own unique tribute to a national icon like no other.

Dame vera lynn with the steam engine named in her honour.