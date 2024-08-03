West Yorkshire needs a tram network on the scale it had in the 1950s - Gareth Forest & Matthew Topham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But even we, founders of a bus campaign, do not believe that the bus is enough to solve the problems that plague West Yorkshire’s public transport. West Yorkshire needs a tram network on the scale it had in the 1950s, reaching every corner of our region.

The Leeds Tram Corporation was the most innovative operator in the country, testing new trams until its final day 65 years ago this November.

Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax and Wakefield all had their own dense tram systems too. At its height, there was an interconnected West Yorkshire tram network that could take you from Castleford to Keighley. Towns like Pontefract, Batley and Queenstown were central to this mass transit phenomenon.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, making her announcement on West Yorkshire bus reform earlier this year. PIC: James Hardisty

We all know the latter day sorry history of the attempt to reintroduce trams to Leeds. It is the largest city in Europe without a mass transit network. Poor plans, from Supertram to trolleybuses, that served only narrow sections of Leeds, rather than the whole of West Yorkshire, were held at the mercy of successive London governments who refused to part with cash for the North.

But today something has to change. Our clogged up roads, our polluted air, the climate crisis; all these problems demand action. A new tram network which serves every corner of the region is the only viable way to change things.

Electric trams run in over 60 European cities, many smaller than Wakefield, Halifax or Huddersfield. They have a higher capacity than buses and up to 30 times more efficient in using road space than cars. Houston, Texas, shows that people will readily transfer from cars to trams. Because tramlines are fixed, the routes attract investors and developers and increase economic activity which buses do not. Multiple doors and no stairs mean much faster boarding and greater accessibility. And contrary to some objections, West Yorkshire’s population density is enough to support a full network, as comparison with The Hague-Rotterdam urban area by the Open Data think tank has shown.

Mayor Brabin has launched the first of several consultations on what routes two proposed tram lines, connect Bradford and Leeds and White Rose to St James’ Hospital, should take.

A welcome start, but perhaps even more limited in vision than the three line Supertram axed under New Labour. We call for a network for the whole region. We call for a whole-hearted commitment to trams, not diluted to poor replacements. We call for iron-clad funding commitments to give the project, and our communities, security from day one.

A piecemeal approach would see us follow South Yorkshire, waiting at least 30 years for its tram to get beyond Sheffield (bar Rotherham train station). West Yorkshire can and must do better: a whole county approach means creating a dense tram network from the start.

While plans released by the Mayor last year explore up to eight further routes, none are guaranteed to be trams, and may be downgraded to Bus Rapid Transit — effectively segregated bus lanes, losing the benefits we outlined above and breaking the region into those served by a tram, and those left behind.