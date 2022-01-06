What 1921 Census tells us about Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life and legacy – The Yorkshire Post says

NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore was born in Keighley.

Unlike today’s Census returns, the public could register criticisms and some expressed disquiet at David Lloyd George’s government by posting: “Stop talking about your homes for heroes and start building some houses and let them at a rent a working man can afford to pay.”

Poignantly and pertinently, this was also the way of life for a one-year-old Thomas Moore of Keighley who, nearly a century later, would achieve global fame as Captain Sir Tom Moore thanks to his inspirational NHS fundraising during the Covid pandemic.

He grew up amid the hardship and strife of this period. However this did not prevent him from embracing the values that enabled him to set such an extraordinary and exemplary example to the world that also defined so many of his contemporaries – the greatest generation.

Undated handout photo issued by National Archives of a 1921 Census record, shows Thomas Moore, better known as Sir Captain Tom, who walked 100 laps of his garden during the pandemic and raised £33m for NHS charities. At the time the Census was taken Tom was one year old and living in Keighley.