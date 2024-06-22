What can the property market expect from the next Labour government? - Ritchie Clapson

Firstly, landlords shouldn’t get too excited. The Conservatives belatedly worked out that pushing landlords to sell up through increased taxation and regulation doesn't actually help anybody: more properties for sale, but tenants can't afford to buy them, and with fewer rental units on the market, rents have gone up. Labour’s ‘Freedom to Buy’ is mostly a rebranding of the existing mortgage guarantee scheme, and talk of rent caps will surely scare the horses more.

A Labour government would need to think through plans that impact the ‘regular’ landlord. Can the sector take Labour being even less landlord-friendly than the Conservatives have been?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There may be better prospects for property development. More and more landlords are shifting from buy-to-let into small-scale property development. For many, the type of projects they undertake are just one step up from those they've done previously, such as creating an HMO or doing a refurbishment. Simply putting flats above a shop or converting a small commercial building can be expected to generate a six-figure profit, so no wonder there's a healthy appetite. It certainly puts the average landlord's buy-to-let profits in the shade. So, will Labour's approach to property development differ from that of the Tories, who have actively encouraged it by creating many new permitted development rights in England?

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer at the launch of a new Freedom to Buy scheme. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

In my opinion, there's unlikely to be too much change. Late last year, Keir Starmer declared himself a YIMBY and insisted he would take a dim view of any Labour MPs opposing new housing in their constituencies. It would be refreshing to hear ‘yes, in my backyard’ but, as governments of all hues have discovered, when there’s the suggestion of construction work at the bottom of our own gardens, few of us can contain our inner NIMBYs, and they are a force to be reckoned with.

However, Labour wants to build around 1.5million homes using what it calls the 'grey belt'. This is green belt land that already has something built on it, such as car parks or petrol stations. They’ve stipulated that 50 per cent of grey belt development must be affordable housing, but it’s not clear how the economics of this will stack up for developers who clearly are going to want to make a profit.

Countryside charity CPRE argues that the focus should be on existing unused brownfield land, converting commercial properties to residential use. These brownfield sites are a rare political win-win. They positively impact the house-building numbers, plus voters are generally happy for these sites to be converted. It also gets more people living in our town centres, which benefits local economies. On that basis, I can't see Labour deciding that brownfield conversions are a bad idea. It should also be good news for landlords and investors because larger housebuilders won't touch small commercial conversion projects since most lack the skills or appetite to do them. This leaves more opportunities for first-time property developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final thought: it would be good to see the office used by the Minister of State for Housing, Planning and Building Safety lose its revolving door; since 2010, there have been sixteen Ministers of State for Housing. The property sector deserves better.